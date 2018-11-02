OnePlus 6 gets OxygenOS 9.0.2 update with new gestures and other improvements

After a debut update on OnePlus 6T, the Chinese manufacturer is rolling out OxygenOS 9.0.2 update on OnePlus 6. The new update carries almost every feature that the device manufacturer has promised at OnePlus 6T launch. It has brought in many new changes and improvements along with some new features.

OnePlus 6 has got a new OxygenOS 9.0.2 update with the new navigation gestures. Further, it includes Nightscape and Studio lightning feature ported from OnePlus 6T. These two new features will gradually improve the OnePlus 6 cameras performance for the low light photography.

The latest update has further improved the User Interface for About phone menu. As like of OnePlus 6T, the update has improved the power consumption of it while bringing on standby. It has even got the ability to assign a power button hold feature to open Google Assitant or any other app.

Along with several improvements, OnePlus is rolling out Android security November patch with various security fixes. Here’s the full changelog of the update:

System

Brand new navigation gestures

Improved UI for About phone

Optimized standby power consumption

Updated Android security patch to 2018.11

Added support to launch Google Assistant or other third party assistant app by holding the power button for 0.5 seconds

General bug fixes and improvements

Camera