OnePlus 6 gets OxygenOS 9.0.2 update with new gestures and other improvements
After a debut update on OnePlus 6T, the Chinese manufacturer is rolling out OxygenOS 9.0.2 update on OnePlus 6. The new update carries almost every feature that the device manufacturer has promised at OnePlus 6T launch. It has brought in many new changes and improvements along with some new features.
OnePlus 6 has got a new OxygenOS 9.0.2 update with the new navigation gestures. Further, it includes Nightscape and Studio lightning feature ported from OnePlus 6T. These two new features will gradually improve the OnePlus 6 cameras performance for the low light photography.
The latest update has further improved the User Interface for About phone menu. As like of OnePlus 6T, the update has improved the power consumption of it while bringing on standby. It has even got the ability to assign a power button hold feature to open Google Assitant or any other app.
Along with several improvements, OnePlus is rolling out Android security November patch with various security fixes. Here’s the full changelog of the update:
- Brand new navigation gestures
- Improved UI for About phone
- Optimized standby power consumption
- Updated Android security patch to 2018.11
- Added support to launch Google Assistant or other third party assistant app by holding the power button for 0.5 seconds
- General bug fixes and improvements
- Added Nightscape
- Added Studio Lighting to enhance face contour
A set of similar features were rolled out on the OnePlus 6T just before the launch as OxygenOS 9.0.4.
It is a staged rollout, we suggest you guys wait for some days or hours for the OnePlus 6 Oxygen OS 9.0.2 update. Else you can check for the update by heading to Settings>>About Phone >> System update to check update manually. Also, make sure your battery is charged more than 60% before beginning the update process.
Additionally, last week OnePlus launched OnePlus 6T all across the Globe. OnePlus has powered its latest flagship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and coupled it with 6/8GB of RAM. It is available in the US via T-Mobile stores or from OnePlus.com. Similarly, in India and some European nations, the sale is live or will be live on November 6.
(Source)