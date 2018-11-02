Huawei Mate 20 Pro update brings AI features for video recording and few other chnages

It’s been just a week since the Huawei Mate 20 series launch, and within these days, Huawei has even prepared the first update for the Mate 20 Pro. The update has got some new features which will improve its camera functionality along with the new October security patch.

The update is now rolling out in the UK and South Africa and weighs over at 491 MB. It will update the EMUI version to 9.0.0.126 with some final time changes. As per the official changelog, it brings some more filters and effects to Mate 20 Pro camera. Particularly, they have added an AI color, zoom, background blue, and other options for the phone’s video camera.

Unlike the OnePlus, Huawei is currently stuck to October security patch. Though, it will improve the system security and stability.

It is an OTA update and will not erase any of your personal data. We suggest you guys charge up your device and switch to the WiFi network to save some additional costs on carrier data. Though currently there are not many users still it may take time to reach every unit. Also, you can manually check the update by heading to the Settings>>About Device>>System updater.

Additionally, Huawei Mate 20 Pro has come with the latest Kirin 980 processor which support AI better using its dual NPUs. It is also compatible with the next generation communication protocol. It is 30% more efficient and 25% faster than its predecessor, Kirin 970. Mate 20 pro’s triple cameras have drawn a positive attention and tech geeks are terming it as a powerful camera device.

Well, it has gained a good amount of positive response from the users after its initial launch. We hope Huawei keep updating the Mate 20 series with latest features.

Well, how many of you have received the update on your Mate 20 Pro?

