Samsung Galaxy S10 may offer higher screen space by killing iris scanner

Samsung had introduced iris scanner feature on the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 smartphone in 2016. Since then, the South Korean has been offering the feature on its Galaxy S and Note series of flagship phones. Fresh report reveals that the company may axe the feature on the upcoming Galaxy S10 in a bid to offer higher screen-to-body ratio.

Samsung is rumored to introduced three variants of Galaxy S10 in early 2019. Fresh information coming from South Korea reveals that the company has reportedly decided to axe the iris scanner from all the three variants of the Galaxy S10 phone.

The Galaxy A7 (2018) that was announced recently is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is speculated that the most affordable edition of the Galaxy S10 may come with the same kind of biometric recognition feature. Contradicting rumors suggest that it could be equipped with an optical under-display fingerprint reader. The other two advanced models of the Galaxy S10 are expected to feature ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor supplied by Qualcomm.

Even though numerous smartphone OEMs have launched phones with notched screens, Samsung has remained on its notch-less 18.5:9 Infinity Display design for its smartphones. The Galaxy S10 variants may feature in-display front-facing camera that will allow them to offer higher screen space. A recent report had revealed that the Galaxy S10+ may offer a screen-to-body ratio of 93.4 percent. Samsung is also rumored to axe 3.5mm audio jack feature from the Galaxy S10 series.

In related news, Samsung has recently announced GM1 48-megapixel sensor and GD1-32-megapixel sensor. The mass production of the new camera sensor will begin by the end of this year. Hence, it is being speculated that these sensors may end up on the Galaxy S10 series arriving next year. At least one of the three S10 variants is expected to feature a triple camera unit.

