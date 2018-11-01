Samsung W2019 will launch on November 9

Just last week, Samsung had a big event in China where it announced the Galaxy A9s and the Galaxy A6s smartphones. The Korean manufacturer has announced that it will have another event in the country on November 9, and from the poster, we can confirm it is for the launch of the Samsung W2019 phone.

The Samsung W2019 is the latest in Samsung’s W-series clamshell phone exclusive to China. The phone was seen on TENAA a few weeks ago but only images and a few specs were revealed. A lot of hands-on images have also surfaced on the web.

In the past year, the W-series has served as a sort of testing ground for some features Samsung later adopted for its other flagships. For example, last year’s model was the first to have a camera with a variable aperture. We haven’t heard of any special feature this model will have. However, images have confirmed that it will come with dual rear cameras like the Galaxy Note9 and the Galaxy S9+.

READ MORE: Samsung Galaxy S10+ tipped to offer 93.4% screen, bigger battery

The Samsung W2019 will have dual 4.2-inch screens, a Snapdragon 845 processor, and a 3,000mAh battery. It will also not have an audio jack like the W2018.

(Source)