Oppo K1 Silver Green color variant to go on sale in China from November 11

Last month, Oppo launched its Oppo K1 premium mid-range smartphone in China in two color options — Van Gogh Blue and Mocha Red. Now, the company has introduced a third color variant — Silver Green. Just like the other two color variants, the new Silver Green also has a gradient design.

The pricing of the new variant also remains the same. The 4GB RAM model will be available for 1,599 Yuan while the 6GB RAM model will cost 1,799 Yuan. The Oppo K1 Silver Green color variant will be available for purchase in China from 11th November.

The phone’s specifications also remains the same. It features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass on top.

Under the hood, Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor is powering the device, along with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. Both models come with 64GB of internal storage and also comes with a microSD card slot that enables you to further expand the phone’s storage capacity.

As for the camera configuration, there’s a dual camera setup on the back, with camera sensors stacked horizontally in the top-left corner along with an LED flash. It consists of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with AI-based features to enhance the camera performance.

On the front side, the phone comes equipped with a 25-megapixel shooter for taking selfies and video calling. The company has tried to include all the trendy features in the phone. As a result, along with the smaller waterdrop notch, you also get an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Read More: Oppo attains 5G connectivity support with a customised version of Oppo R15

The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out of the box with the company’s own ColorOS 5.2 on top. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi i 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and GLONASS. It is powered by a 3,500mAh battery that supports Super VOOC fast charging technology.