MIUI 10 Stable update for the POCO F1 is now rolling out with October security patch

Recently, Xiaomi’s senior official confirmed that the POCO F1 will receive the Android Pie as well the upcoming Android Q update. Within hours of that, the company has started rolling out the new MIUI 10 stable update for the POCO F1.

The MIUI 10 for POCO F1 is still based on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system but it does come with the latest October security patch. However, do note that the update is being rolled out in phases, so it may take some time for the update to be available on your device.

Along with the latest Android security patch, the MIUI V10.0.4.0.OEJMIFH update, which is around 592MB is size, comes with all-new full-screen gestures and a new UI that’s tailored for the devices will full-screen display.

It also comes with new natural system sound which the company claims can help you relax and focus on what’s important. There’s also AI-based pre-loading which offers higher swipe response and an overall smoother experience for using MIUI.

To remind you of the phone’s specifications, the POCO F1 comes with a 6.18-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display which is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass. The phone is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 845 processor and comes with LiquidCool technology.

It has a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 primary sensor, coupled with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor on the back panel. On the front side, there’s a 20-megapixel selfie camera powered with AI for capturing enhanced selfie shots.

The phone comes with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage, depending on the variant. It runs on the company’s MIUI based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging.

Meanwhile, the company has also reportedly starting rolling out closed Android 9 Pie beta update for the POCO F1, which has also been leaked online. This means that the stable Android Pie update for the phone is not far away and could be available by the end of this year.

