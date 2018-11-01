Lenovo Z5 Pro slider design phone with screen fingerprint reader, quad cameras, Snapdragon 710 is official

Lenovo has officially announced the Lenovo Z5 Pro smartphone as an advanced sibling of the Lenovo Z5 phone that was unveiled in June this year. The Z5 Pro comes with a slider design like the recently announced Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 and Honor Magic 2 smartphones. Moreover, it is equipped with interesting specs like quad cameras and Snapdragon 710 mobile platform. The handset has arrived in China with a starting price of 1,998 Yuan (~$287).

Design and Display

The Lenovo Z5 Pro slider phone measures 9.3mm in thickness and it weighs 210 grams. The back panel of the phone is made out of glass that is curved on all the four sides. For the slider, the Chinese manufacturer has employed six double helix springs.

The handset features a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display by Samsung. The notch-less display supports Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The screen is surrounded by 2.07mm slim bezels. According to Lenovo, the Z5 Pro offers a screen-to-body ratio of 95.06 percent and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The HDR 10 compliant AMOLED display is embedded with fifth-generation photo-electric under-display fingerprint sensor.

Performance

The Snapdragon 710 AIE chipset powers the Lenovo Z5 Pro and it is preinstalled with ZUI 10.0 based Android Oreo OS. The SD710 SoC is coupled with 6 GB of RAM. The phone comes in 64 GB and 128 GB storage models. There is no external storage slot on the device. The smartphone is packed with a 3,350mAh battery that is equipped with support for 18W fast charging.

Cameras and Other Features

The slider of the Lenovo Z5 Pro houses multiple sensors such as dual front-facing cameras, infrared sensor, infrared light and proximity sensor. The dual selfie camera setup comprises of an f/2.2 aperture 16-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel infrared camera. The Z5 Pro features AI capabilities for shooting beautified selfie images and it also carries support IR face recognition for accurately unlocking the phone in dim-light.

The vertically arranged rear-facing 24-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor + 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 snappers are equipped with features like dual f/1.8 aperture lens, autofocus, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video shooting, 1080p video shooting at 120 fps, HDR, PDAF, AI scene recognition and super night scene mode. Here is a camera sample that shows the low-light photography prowess of the Lenovo Z5 Pro.

The connectivity features that are available on the Lenovo Z5 Pro are dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and USB-C. With Dolby Atmos support onboard, the Z5 Pro promises topnotch audio experience.

The phone lacks support for 3.5mm audio jack. The Chinese manufacturer is selling Lenovo Air wireless Bluetooth headset for Z5 Pro users. The box package of the smartphone includes a 3.5mm to USB-C adapter. The IntelliGo AI chip present on the device can significantly reduce the noise during phone calls. There is AI game acceleration mode, that can throttle the CPU, GPU and memory performance while playing games on the device. To protect sensitive data, Lenovo has installed a security chip inside the phone.

Pricing and Availability

The 64 GB and 128 GB versions of the Lenovo Z5 Pro are respectively priced at 1,998 Yuan (~$287) and 2,998 Yuan (~$330). The sales of the smartphone is scheduled to begin on Nov. 1. It comes in a single color variant of Black.

Lenovo is resurrecting its mobile phone brand in China. In this year, the Chinese manufacturer has launched multiple smartphones. The newly unveiled Z5 Pro is its most powerful and innovative device in 2018. What do you think about the Lenovo Z5 Pro? Share us your views on its specs and features by commenting below.