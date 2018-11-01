Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 officially goes on sale in China, pricing starts at 3,299 Yuan ($474)

Last week, on 25th October, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi announced its next-generation Mi MIX series smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3. It is the first smartphone to feature a magnetic slider design with full-screen display. Today, the phone is officially available for purchase through Xiaomi’s online store and Mi Home stores across China.

The Mi MIX 3 comes in four variants based on the memory configuration. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs 3,299 Yuan (~$474) while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at 3,599 Yuan (~$518). On the other hand, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at 3,999 Yuan (~$575).

While the phone was announced in three enticing color options — Black, Emerald Green and Sapphire Blue, but it seems that the phone is currently available in only Black color. There’s also another variant of the phone which packs 10GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and costs 4,999 Yuan (~$719), but it’s not yet up for sale.

To remind you of the phone’s specifications, the Mi MIX 3 features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor.

Mi MIX 3 is equipped with two magnetic components underneath the display that enables the sliding mechanism which can also be customized to launch different functions such as accessing the dual selfie camera, answer phone calls, among others. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

As for the camera, there’s a dual camera setup on the back featuring a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and another 12-megapixel Samsung S5k3M3+ secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The front side also features two camera sensors and an LED flash — a 24-megapixel Sony IMX576 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The dual selfie snappers are equipped with AI capabilities for capturing beautified selfie shots.

The phone comes loaded with MIUI 10 which is based Android 9 Pie operating system and also comes with the company’s Xiao AI voice assistant, which the company claims can now understand 7 dialects. There’s also a dedicated button to trigger the voice assistant.

Connectivity options include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, dual-band GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11ac with 4×4 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, UBS-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The device is powered by a 4,000mAh battery that carries support for Quick Charge 4+ and 10W wireless charging.