Vivo Z1 Youth Edition is now available for pre-order in China for 1,098 Yuan ($158)

Vivo recently introduced its Z-series for smartphones, which is aimed at mid-range segment. The company has already launched a few phones under this new series, including Vivo Z1, Z1i, Z10, and Z3. Now, the company seems to have silently launched another smartphone in the Z-series lineup — Vivo Z1 Youth Edition.

The company has started taking pre-orders for the Vivo Z1 Youth Edition on its official online store in China. The phone is priced at 1,098 Yuan, which roughly converts to $158 and is expected to start shipping from 11th November — the day when China observes the Singles’ Day sale. It will be available in three colors — Black, Aurora (Gradient), and Red.

The ‘Youth Edition’ devices are usually the stripped down and cheaper variant of the original phone and the Z1 Youth Edition is no exception. The phone features a 6.26-inch Full HD+ LCD IPS display with 2280 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The display has the rectangular notch on top and despite that it manages to offer an impressive screen-t0-body ratio of 90 percent.

The Vivo Z1 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset but this Z1 Youth Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 626 processor, clocked at 2.2GHz. It has Adreno 506 graphics processor and packs 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There’s a microSD card slot that enables you to expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256GB.

Coming to the camera department, it comes with a dual camera setup on the back, as it has become a norm these days. It features a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor which is an upgrade over the Z1’s 13MP + 2MP setup. On the front side, it comes equipped with a 16-megapixel shooter for taking selfies and video calling.

Read More: Qualcomm reveals Xiaomi, HMD, OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo are among its ‘committed’ 5G partners for 2019

The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out of the box with a layer of Vivo’s own FunTouch OS 4.0. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS, and GLONASS. It is powered by a 3,260mAh battery which unfortunately doesn’t support any kind of fast charging technology.

(Source)