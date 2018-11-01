OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple color variant could be releasing soon

Before the launch of the OnePlus 6T, popular Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal had spotted the Purple colored version of the smartphone alongside Mirror Black and Midnight Black editions on the website of a European retailer . Today, the tipster has shared a screenshot of the official OnePlus support site which clearly shows the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple model listed among other OnePlus devices. Moreover, another Twitter user was able to spot the Thunder Purple OP6T listed on the German Amazon soon after the launch event of the smartphone. These proofs indicate that OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple will be made official soon.

As it can be seen in the first image shared by Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple model is listed below the Mirror Black and Midnight Black models on the email support page of OnePlus India.

The other image shows that the German edition of Amazon had listed the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage on pre-orders soon after the launch. The handset had carried a price tag of 579 euros. The Mirror Black variant with the same amount of RAM and storage was also listed with the same price tag. The snapshot also reveals that the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple model will be releasing on Nov. 30.

Before the launch of the OnePlus 6T, UK retailer MobileFun had also confirmed to PhoneArena that Purple color will remain exclusive to the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. Probably, it could be a limited-edition model. As of this writing, OnePlus is to confirm on the existence of the Purple model.

The OnePlus 6T features a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED FHD+ display with teardrop notch. The Snapdragon 845 powers the phone that comes with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of native storage. It is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual cameras. The handset is packed with a 3,700mAh battery and comes with an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Would you be purchasing the OnePlus 6T in Mirror/Midnight Black or consider waiting for the arrival of the Thunder Purple variant? Share us your thoughts by posting your comments below.

PS: The above image does not belong to the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple. The Purple tint has due to the lighting arrangement at the OnePlus 6T launch event in India.

