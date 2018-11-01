Oppo F9 Pro 128GB storage variant launched in India for Rs. 25,990 ($354)

A couple of months back, in August, Oppo launched its Oppo F9 and F9 Pro smartphones in the Indian market. The Oppo F9 Pro was available in India on only one memory configuration — 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage.

Now, the company has launched a new variant of the F9 Pro in India which packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. This new variant is priced at Rs. 25,990, which roughly converts to $354.

When the phone was launched in India, it was available for purchase exclusively through online marketplace Flipkart. However, weeks after its launch, the phone was made available through various online stores, including Amazon and Paytm Mall.

Apart from the bump in the internal storage to 128GB, everything else remains the same. The Oppo F9 Pro features a 6.3-inch waterdrop display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor along with 6GB RAM and now 64GB/128GB storage option. There’s a dedicated microSD card slot, which enables you to expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256GB.

It features a dual-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary camera sensor that captures the depth of field. On the front side, it comes with a 25-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor for taking selfies.

The camera features AI Beautification 2.1 technology that identifies the camera usage pattern and enhances the captured images. The company is also introducing Vivid Mode to the videos, which was earlier available for images only.

There is a back-mounted fingerprint sensor for added protection. The phone also comes with features like Google Lens, Touchpal Keyboard with AI assistant, among others. It also comes with Smart Bar feature that offers interference-free gaming experience.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, FM radio, MicroUSB 2.0, and GPS. The Oppo F9 Pro runs on ColorOS 5.2, based on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is powered by a 3,000mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charging.

