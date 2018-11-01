Honor Magic 2 vs Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Oppo Find X: Specs Comparison

Slider phones are definitely the trend of the second half of 2018, even though it is not a trend launched by Apple. In order to eliminate the notch, some smartphones manufacturers released devices with sliders hiding behind the display which contain the front cameras and sensors. Honor Magic 2, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and Oppo Find X are the most powerful phones with this technology, and in this article, we compare their specs.

Honor Magic 2 vs Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Oppo Find X

Honor Magic 2 Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Oppo Find X DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 157.3 x 75.1 x 8.3 mm, 206 g 157.9 x 74.7 x 8.5 mm, 218 g 156.7 x 74.2 x 9.6 mm, 186 g DISPLAY 6.39 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), AMOLED 6.39 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), Super AMOLED 6.42 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 19.5:9 ratio, AMOLED PROCESSOR Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 980, octa-core 2.6 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core 2.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core 2.8 GHz MEMORY 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – micro SD slot 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB – 10 GB RAM, 512 GB 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SOFTWARE Android 9 Pie, EMUI 9 Android 9 Pie, MIUI 10 Android 8.1 Oreo, ColorOS 5.1 CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS CAMERA Triple 16 + 16 + 24 MP, f/1.8 and f/2.2

Triple 16 + 2 + 2 MP f/2.0, f/2.4 and f/2.4 front camera Dual 12 + 12 MP, f/1.8 OIS

Dual 24 + 2 MP front camera Dual 16 + 20 MP, f/2.0 + f/2.2, OIS

25 MP, f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 3500 mAh, fast charging with Magic Charge 3200 mAh, fast charging with Quick Charge 4.0+, wireless charging 3730 mAh, fast charging (VOOC Flash Charge) 5V / 4A ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Dual SIM slot, pop up cameras Dual SIM slot, pop up cameras Dual SIM slot, pop up cameras

Design

When it comes to aesthetics, I would choose the Oppo Find X because it has the most innovative design. It is the only one which has a motorized slider which opens up automatically when it is needed. Further, the slider also hides the rear cameras and makes the rear side of the phone look completely clean. On the other hand, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 has the best materials as it features a back cover made of ceramic, besides a 7000-series aluminum frame.

Display

In terms of view quality, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and Honor Magic 2 boast the best displays: the first features the HDR technology which improves a lot the color reproduction, while the second has a 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage. I expect the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 to be slightly better, but I can not give a definitive verdict until I saw the display of the Honor Magic 2.

Hardware/Software

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 has the hardware which convinces me the most. That is why it features up to 10 GB of RAM paired with the octa-core Snapdragon 845 chipset. But given that the hardware sides of all of these devices are very similar, software optimization will play a very important role in the hardware comparison. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is customized by MIUI, while Honor Magic 2 and Oppo Find X have EMUI and Color OS, respectively. For now, it is a draw and we can not judge only by basing on the specs on the paper.

Camera

While I do not like Oppo Find X’s rear camera at all, I think it will be a very close fight between Xiaomi Mi Mix 3’s dual camera and the triple camera Honor Magic 2. Note that the latter does not have the same triple camera as Huawei P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro, but it features a very interesting 24 MP monochromatic sensor which should allow capturing a huge amount of light. But in my opinion, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 will click excellent photos and videos as well, maybe even better.

Battery

Oppo Find X is probably the device with the longest battery life as it packs a 3730 mAh battery. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 will be disappointing compared with its opponents and we do not expect an incredible result by Honor Magic 2 as well. Last but not least, Oppo Find X features the fastest charging technology and it can reach 100 percent of battery in just 35 minutes.

Price

Oppo Find X is the device with the most innovative design and the biggest battery, but I would not choose it as the winner of this comparison because of its high price (€1000 in Europe, about €770 in China). On the paper, I would prefer Honor Magic 2 because of its wonderful six cameras and its nice battery capacity, but in order to establish if it will really shoot great photos and last more than Mi Mix 3 on a single charge, we have to try it personally.

Honor Magic 2 vs Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Oppo Find X: PRO and CONS

Honor Magic 2

PROS

High screen-to-body ratio

In-display fingerprint reader

Great camera

Awesome hardware

CONS

Nothing particular

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

PROS

Full borderless design

In-display fingerprint reader

Outstanding hardware

Awesome camera

Affordable price

CONS

Smaller battery

Oppo Find X

PROS

Nice screen

In-display fingerprint

High screen-to-body ratio

Amazing hardware

Good camera

CONS