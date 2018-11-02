Vivo V9 Pro 4GB RAM variant is now available for purchase in India

As expected, Vivo has today launched the 4GB RAM variant of its Vivo V9 Pro smartphone in the Indian market. Earlier, the phone was launched in India in only one variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. While the 6GB RAM model was Amazon-exclusive in India, the 4GB RAM model will be available from Flipkart.

The 4GB RAM model of Vivo V9 Pro carries a price tag of Rs. 17,990 but is currently available for Rs. 15,990 during Flipkart‘s Big Diwali Sale.The phone’s pricing may go up once the Flipkart sale ends on 5th November.

Apart from the change in memory configuration, every other specifications of the phone remains the same. It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ FullView Display 2.0 with 2280 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a capable mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, which is paired along with Adreno 512 GPU. It comes with an inbuilt storage of 64GB, which can be further expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

For photography, the device features a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. For taking selfies and video calling, it features a 16-megapixel front-facing snapper with AI Selfie Lighting and AI Face Beauty mode.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, Micro-USB port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own FunTouch OS on top and the device is backed by a 3,260mAh battery.