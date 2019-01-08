Mi Bluetooth Earphones Air launches for ¥399 (~$59), first sale January 11

Xiaomi has taken the wraps off a new pair of truly wireless earbuds albeit quietly. The Mi Bluetooth Earphones Air is its second truly wireless earbuds and just like the first one, it is inexpensive.

The Mi Bluetooth Earphones Air comes in black and white color variants but when it goes on sale on Friday, January 11, only the white variant will be available for purchase. The earbuds each weigh 5.8 grams and 58 grams with the charging case. Unlike the AirDots, this should be more comfortable to wear and shouldn’t feel heavy since it has a stem and weight distribution should be better.

The earbuds have touch controls for answering/ending calls, waking up Xiaomi’s Xiao AI voice assistant, activating noise cancellation, and controlling playback. The Mi Bluetooth Earphones Air will also automatically pause playback when you pull it out of your ears and if they are idle for more than 30 minutes, they automatically go into sleep mode.

Charging the Mi Bluetooth Earphones Air only takes 1 hour and last 3 hours on a single charge for calls and 10 hours for music playback. Xiaomi says the earbuds are compatible with iOS and Android devices and has an IPX4 rating.

The specification page says the phone connects via Bluetooth 4.2 and not Bluetooth 5.0 and the model number TWSEJ01JY is different from that of the Freedom Buds Pro (TWSEJ03LM) on the Bluetooth SIG website. So this is definitely a different model entirely and not the Freedom Buds Pro/AirDots Pro.

The Mi Bluetooth Earphones Air has a price tag of ¥399 (~$59). It will come with three extra earbuds of different sizes and a Type-C cable for charging. It can be purchased on the Youpin store or on Mi.com.