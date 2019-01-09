Xiaomi Redmi Y2 gets another price cut in India, now available for Rs. 8,999 ($128)

A couple of months ago, Xiaomi announced a price drop of Rs. 1,000 ($14) on Redmi Y2 along with Mi A2 and Redmi Note 5 Pro. Now, the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 has received yet another price cut of Rs. 1,000 in India.

With the new price cut, the effective pricing of the Redmi Y2 3GB RAM model is Rs. 8,999 (approximately $128) while the 4GB RAM model will be available for Rs. 10,999, which roughly converts to $156. The phone is available for purchase through Mi.com, Amazon India as well as offline stores.

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 comes with a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ screen resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 625 processor and comes in two configurations — 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage.

On the back side, the smartphone comes with a dual camera setup, consisting of a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup — same as the Redmi Note 5 Pro. It is equipped with features like dual-tone LED flash, AI portrait shots, AI low-light photography, and HDR. On the front side, there’s a 16-megapixel camera with an LED flash that comes with AI capabilities, a large aperture of f/2.0 and offers a field of view of 78 degrees.

For added security, the company has included AI-based facial recognition through the camera and it also has a fingerprint scanner. The handset comes pre-installed with Android 8.1 Oreo that is overlaid with a skin of the company’s own custom interface MIUI 9.5 and is powered by a 3,080mAh battery.

