OnePlus announces its now global sponsor of esports team Fnatic

If you watch soccer/football, then you must have noticed the players’ jerseys usually have the name of the sponsor written boldly in front. OnePlus has announced its first sponsorship of a sports team, no, not a soccer team but the esports team, Fnatic.

The announcement was made yesterday on the official OnePlus Forum as well as Fnatic and OnePlus’s social media accounts. The esports team had a match in Berlin yesterday where it unveiled its playing jersey for 2019 which has OnePlus’s logo and wordmark.

Speaking on the partnership, OnePlus’s co-founder, Carl Pei said “Gaming has always been central to OnePlus and working with Fnatic was, from the beginning, a natural partnership born from friendship: two like-minded organizations looking to push the boundaries. We’re excited for this to be our first-ever global sponsorship in esports! Together, we’ll continue to change industries and attitudes, through a joint passion to Never Settle.”

Fnatic’s own founder and chairman, Sam Mathews said OnePlus and his esports team share the same values in terms of performance and becoming the best, “so in OnePlus we have the perfect partner to take Fnatic into a new era.”

OnePlus’s partnership with Fnatic is just a way to increase awareness of the brand among the gaming community. There will most likely not be a special edition phone but OnePlus may sell special merchandise and accessories for its current lineup.

