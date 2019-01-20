Geekbench reveals Moto G7 Play is powered by the Snapdragon 625

The Moto G7 Play is one of the upcoming Moto G phones rumored to launch next month. It should be the cheapest of the lot, and a Geekbench listing as revealed it will also be the least powerful.

The Moto G7 Play was benchmarked yesterday and the listing reveals it is powered by Qualcomm’s MSM8953 processor which is popularly known as the Snapdragon 625. This is surprising as the phone was reported to come with a Snapdragon 632 processor just like the Moto G7 Power.

The version on Geekbench also has just 2GB of RAM but runs Android 9 Pie.

The Moto G7 Play’s manual was seen on the FCC’s website back in November along with photos. The documents revealed it will have a 3,000mAh battery, a fingerprint scanner, and a notched display. The notch will house a camera, a speaker and a LED flash for nighttime selfies.

READ MORE: Live photos of the Moto G7 Power confirm specs and reveal Brazilian price

Motorola will release single-SIM and dual-SIM variants with the latter having a triple card slot so you can use a MicroSD card at the same time. The Moto G7 Play will be available in gold, blue, and black color variants when it launches.

(Source, Via)