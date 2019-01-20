Honor View 20 vs Oppo Find X vs Google Pixel 3: Specs Comparison

Honor V20 is going to debut in the European market with the moniker Honor View 20 and it is ready to conquer the segment of affordable flagships in the Old Continent. But the phone will have a lot of competition, so it is all but obvious that it will have the biggest success in Europe. Two of its most important competitors are surely the Oppo Find X which is the first Oppo device to come in the European market and the new Google Pixel 3 which is one of the most compact flagships in the market. Here is a specs comparison.

Honor View 20 vs Oppo Find X vs Google Pixel 3

Huawei Honor View 20 Oppo Find X Google Pixel 3 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 156.9 x 75.4 x 8.1 mm, 180 g 156.7 x 74.2 x 9.4 mm, 186 g 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 mm, 148 grams DISPLAY 6.4 inches, 1080 x 2310p (Full HD+), IPS LCD 6.42 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), AMOLED 5.5 inches, 1080 x 2160p (Full HD+), P-OLED, 443 ppi PROCESSOR Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 980, octa-core 2.6 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core 2.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, octa-core 2.8 GHz MEMORY 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 4 GB RAM, 128 GB SOFTWARE Android 9 Pie, Magic UI Android 8.1 Oreo, Color OS Android 9 Pie CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS CAMERA Dual 48 MP + TOF 3D Camera, f/1.8

25 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 16 + 20 MP, f/2.0

25 MP f/2.0 front camera 12.2 MP f/1.8

Dual 8 + 8 MP f/1.8 and f/2.2 front camera BATTERY 4000 mAh, fast charging 22.5W 3730 mAh, fast charging with VOOC Charge 2915 mAh, Fast Charging 18W ADDITIONAL FEATURES Dual SIM slot, in-display camera Dual SIM slot, motorized slider design Qi wireless charging, IP68 rating

Design

If you need the phone with the most impressive look, you should go either for the Honor View 20 or the Oppo Find X. The first is one of the few devices with a hole in-display for the front camera, placed there to minimize the bezels. It also has a stunning glass back with suggestive light effects on it. Oppo Find X is the first phone with a motorized slider design consisting of a slider that houses all the cameras. It comes with an incredibly high screen-to-body ratio, no notch, and no holes. Google Pixel 3 has not a very attractive look, but it is the most compact device.

Display

In terms of viewing quality, Google Pixel 3 has the best display, even though it is the smallest one with just 5.5 inches (18:9 aspect ratio). It features a better color reproduction thanks to 100% DCI-P3 coverage and the HDR10 technology, and it also has a higher pixel density. Last but not least, it has stereo speakers on the front, enhancing the multimedia experience. The second place goes to Oppo Find X with its wide AMOLED display. Honor View 20 has just a midrange IPS panel, so it takes the last place.

Hardware/Software

The hardware side of the Honor View 20 is the most powerful thanks to the Kirin 980 chipset delivering blazing speeds and a huge smoothness. The phone is equipped with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage and it runs a custom UI. But Google Pixel 3 has another important advantage, even though it has lower-end hardware: it comes with a stock Android experience and faster updates. The Pixel line-up usually gets updated before every other phone.

Camera

Even though it has just a single sensor on the back, Google Pixel 3 is able to deliver the highest photo quality. It has incredibly good autofocus as well as a perfect optical stabilization, and it is even able to provide a great bokeh effect, despite not having a secondary depth sensor. The front camera is very interesting as well thanks to the double sensor which includes an ultra wide angle lens. Excluding the Google Pixel 3, I would choose the Honor View 20 because of its stunning 48 MP sensor on the back, which maximizes the detail and delivers a low level of noise in low light conditions.

Battery

Honor View 20 has a battery with a capacity of 4000 mAh, a rare thing for flagships. It can provide up to two days of battery life with moderate use and it wins the battery comparison. Oppo Find X has a slightly smaller battery, but it has the fastest charging technology, while Google Pixel 3 cannot compete with its opponents because its capacity is just at an average level.

Price

Google Pixel 3 is my favorite phone from this trio because it has important added values such as a better camera, water resistance, faster updates and stereo speakers, but Honor View 20 has a definitely higher value for money because it costs just €600/$682 while Google Pixel 3 costs about €850/$966. Oppo Find X has more or less the same price as the View 20 thanks to online street prices.

Honor View 20 vs Oppo Find X vs Google Pixel 3: PRO and CONS

Google Pixel 3

PROS

Compact

Excellent display

Always up to date

Stereo speakers

Excellent cameras

CONS

Lower-end hardware

Huawei Honor View 20

PROS

Unique design

Good cameras

Great hardware

Bigger battery

CONS

Worse display

Oppo Find X

PROS

Slider design

Big battery

Good display

Great selfie camera



CONS