Buy The UMIDIGI F1 Smartphone For 199.99 On DealExtreme

UMIDIGI announced the F1 smartphone earlier this month. The Chinese mobile phone firm has now teamed up with dealextreme to kickoff UMIDIGI F1 presale.



You can choose between two bundles including the European Union (GSM) and Non-European Union (GSM). Capable of striking a perfect balance between power and speed, the UMIDIGI F1 is powered by an MTK, Helio P60 MTK6771 2.0GHz octa-core processor and it packs an equally competent ARM Mali G72 MP3 700MHz GPU, under the hood.

The phone ships with 4GB of RAM and offers 128GB of onboard storage capacity. It sports an extra large 6.3 Inch FHD+ Waterdrop In-cell, LTPS display with a high resolution of 2340×1080 pixels at a pixel density of 409PPI (pixels per inch).

On the photography front, the F1 houses a 16MP+8MP dual-camera set up with a 6-element lens, dual LED flash, face recognition and a few other features on the back. It also features a 16.0MP front shooter that comes with the 5-element lens, face recognition and selfie countdown for flawless selfies and enhanced video calling experience.

The phone runs Android 9.0 Pie operating system and is backed by a robust 5150mAHh Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) battery that supports 18W fast charging. Aside from that, the UMIDIGI F1 is loaded with all sorts of useful sensors like the P-sensor, L-sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and a geomagnetic sensor.

There’s no dearth of mobile phones offering comparable features in the market today; however, these devices carry steep price tags. The UMIDIGI F1, on the other hand, will set you back just $199.99 on dealextreme.

This price will be valid for the black, gold and red color versions of the European Union as well as non-European Union bundles. You can head straight to this link in order to get the UMIDIGI F1 version that matches your location.