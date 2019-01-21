Buy Teclast F7 Plus Notebook At A Dropped Price Of Only $329.99 On GearBest

If you are looking for a slim, lightweight and a new generation laptop that doesn’t cost a bomb, you might want to take a gander at the F7 Plus Notebook from Teclast.

Designed to deliver a powerful performance, the F7 Plus is an irresistible notebook that you can now buy for a dropped price of just $329.99 on GearBest. This is a noteworthy 34 percent drop in the device’s original asking price of $501.07.

An absolute bargain at this price, the Teclast F7 Plus Notebook is a great choice for your daily use. It sports a crystal clear 14.0-inch IPS display with a high screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Moreover, it handles advanced multitasking with the help of 8GB of RAM and offers a hefty 128GB SSD storage capacity for you to save your favorite content.

Under the hood, the device packs a powerful Intel Gemini Lake N4100 Quad Core 1.1GHz, up to 2.4GHz processor along with a highly competent Intel UHD Graphics 600 GPU for a superior casual gaming and basic photo editing experience. You can have a face-to-face video chatting or capture memorable moments on the Teclast F7 Plus Notebook that houses a 2.0MP camera.



Furthermore, the Teclast F7 Plus runs Microsoft Windows 10 OS and draws its juices from a built-in 6500mAh battery. Aside from that, there’s a 3.5mm headphone Jack, four built-in speakers, and lots more housed a 33.10 x 22.00 x 1.49 cm frame that weighs in at just 1.5000 kg.

In addition to taking advantage of the aforesaid discount, first lucky hundred buyers will qualify to get a free mouse worth $13.20. Regrettably, this Flash Sale is limited to the 492 remaining pieces of the platinum color version of the Teclast F7 Plus Notebook for only seven days.

It is worth noting that this Exclusive Sale that kicked off today, January 21st is slated to come to an end on January 27th. Once the promo comes to an end, the Teclast F7 Plus will carry a slightly steeper $359.99 price tag on GearBest.

In order to ensure you do not end up missing this opportunity, all you need to do is to follow this link without wasting time.