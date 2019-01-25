Realme C1 new variant likely to debut soon with big display, storage and battery

Flipkart has recently started a dedicated page to tease the arrival of an entertainment-centric notched phone. The handset is packed with “mega battery, mega screen and mega storage” claims the teaser. While the rumor mill has been speculating that it could be the Realme A1 smartphone, an Indian publication has learnt from Realme that the upcoming entertainment-focused will be a new variant of the Realme C1 smartphone.

The Realme C1 smartphone that was announced in September is packed with modest specs. It comes with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display. The notched screen produces HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The rear panel of the Realme C1 is made from glass.

The Snapdragon 450 chipset powers the phone with 2 GB of RAM. It comes with 16 GB of internal storage. The Android 8.1 Oreo OS is preinstalled on the device along with ColorOS 5.1. It comes with a microSD card slot for additional storage. The handset receives power from 4,230mAh battery. For photography, the Realme C1 features 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone was introduced with a price tag of Rs. 6,999. In November, its price was hiked to Rs. 7,999. Currently, the Realme C1 is selling with a price tag of Rs. 7,499.

Probably, the company could be gearing up to launch a variant with Realme C1 with better specifications. The company is expected to launch the Realme 3 smartphone in the first quarter of this year. Recent rumors had suggested that the company would be releasing a smartphone with 48-megapixel camera. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the company will be not launching such a phone with higher megapixel camera. Instead, it will focus on improving the camera experience through software optimization.

