Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus official press renders leak

Samsung is expected to take the wraps off the Galaxy S10 models during the “Galaxy Unpacked” event billed to hold in San Francisco on February 20. We expect the rumour mills to continue buzzing but it seems all there is to know about the flagships are already in the public domain. The latest leak to meet with us is the render of the device purported to be the official press render of the Galaxy S10 Plus.

There is hardly any reason to doubt the authenticity of this photo. The renders were shared by 91mobiles which claimed to have gotten it from a”reliable source”. The quality of the picture again lends credence to its authenticity. However, it looks very much like the ones that had been hared in the past especially the high-res CAD renders from Twitter leakster, Onleaks.

The device looks very much interesting, both at the front and the rear aspects. The front design includes the punch-hole display which houses not one, but two selfie cameras. The punch-hole design fits in line with Samsung’s Infinity O display technology, which the company talked about at a press conference back in November. As a result of the design, the bezels surrounding the display on the Galaxy S10 Plus are noticeably slimmer. The device is said to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display just like the Galaxy Note 9 but this model may likely offer the highest screen-to-body ratio for any Samsung smartphone yet.

At the rear, the equally houses three camera sensors with an LED flashlight at the side. There is no fingerprint sensor at the rear which means the device will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The location of the volume rockers and power buttons at the side don’t seem to have changed. The volume rockers and Bixby button are on the left side while the power button sits at the right. The Galaxy S10Plus is expected to pack a Snapdragon 855 chipset as well as the latest Exynos 9820on some models. For memory, the device will have at least 6GB of RAM and up to 1TB of native storage.

