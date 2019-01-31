OnePlus unveils Valentine’s Day promo bundles packing the OnePlus 6T and Bullets Wireless

OnePlus models are usually offered for the best price buyers should pay especially as it offers amazing value for money. So, it is usually interesting to see the device getting some form of price cuts. However, OPPO is showing us some love this Valentine as it has unwrapped a couple of bundle packages starring the flagship OnePlus 6T and the Bullets Wireless headset.

Valentine’s day is just a couple of weeks away so this is a perfect time to pick up a cool gift for your loved one. The premium OnePlus 6T is indeed a perfect gift item, especially for OnePlus fans. The offer will see buyers get the OnePlus 6T with some add-ons at up to $20 off.

Read Also: OnePlus trolls Apple as it celebrates latest ranking as India’s premium smartphone brand

Specifically, two different bundles are on offer. The “You Complete Me” bundle includes a OnePlus 6T unit with a carbon fibre protective case and Bullets Wireless headphones. All three phone and accessories are offered for €630/$628 (saving you €20/$20). There is an even cheaper bundle known as the “Perfect Pair” bundle which offers two Bullets Wireless headsets for €124.20/$124 (that’s €14/$14 off the retail price). One Plus is also offering various accessories combos at 5% off such as two cases, USB-C cable + headphones, case + screen protector and so on. It’s all about the couple so all the offers had to be in pairs. You can check them out from the source link below.

(source)