Energizer Power Max P18K Pop vs Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Moto G7 Power: Specs Comparison

The battery life is the only element of a specs sheet in which most of the midrange phones are better than flagships. Most of the smartphones that offer the longest battery life can be found in the midrange segment and the latest one rocking one of the biggest batteries ever is the Energizer Power Max P18K Pop. It has several rivals, but it is definitely the most impressive under this point of view. But will it be a nice device even when it comes to other specs? In order to let you find out, we compared it with other outstanding big battery phones: the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and the Motorola Moto G7 Power.

Energizer Power Max P18K vs Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Motorola Moto G7 Power

Energizer Power Max P18K Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Motorola Moto G7 Power DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 74.8 x 153 x 18 mm 176.2 x 87.4 x 8 mm, 221 grams 159.4 x 76 x 9.3 mm, 193 grams DISPLAY 6.2 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 409 ppi, IPS LCD 6.9 inches, 1080 x 2160p (Full HD+), 350 ppi, IPS LCD 6.2 inches, 720 x 1570p (Full HD+), 279 ppi, LTPS IPS LCD PROCESSOR MediaTek Helio P70, octa-core 2.1 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, octa-core 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, octa-core 1.8 GHz MEMORY 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – micro SD slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – micro SD slot 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD dedicated slot SOFTWARE Android 9 Pie Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS CAMERA Triple 12 + 5 + 2 MP

Dual 16 + 2 MP front camera Dual 12 +5 MP f/1.9

8 MP f/2.0 front camera 12 MP, f/2.0

8 MP f/2.2 front camera BATTERY 18.000 mAh, fast charging 5500 mAh, fast charging 5000 mAh, fast charging ADDITIONAL FEATURES Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot

Design

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop has undoubtedly the most impressive design. The known batteries manufacturer realized a phone with a screen-to-body ratio close to 100 percent without the aid of a notch or other similar solutions, thanks to pop-up front cameras. On the other hand, note that this handset is very thick due to its monster battery, so if you want a device that you can easily keep in a pocket or bring everywhere you want, go for the Moto G7 Power that also comes with a smaller display and a better build quality. It is splash resistant and rocks the Gorilla Glass 3 protection for the display.

Display

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is one of the phablets with the biggest screen, it is almost a tablet, and that is why I choose it as the winner of this comparison. Big displays such as the one found on the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 are currently very rare to find on a phone. Further, it is a display that offers a higher resolution than Moto G7 Power and the same Full HD+ resolution as the Energizer Power Max P18K Pop. So even on the qualitative side, it is a very nice panel.

Specs & Software

The most performing handset is the Energizer Power Max P18K Pop. Despite its huge battery, the company did not release it as a flagship-class device. But it is an upper-midrange with the powerful Helio P70 SoC by MediaTek, that is superior to 630 series chipsets by Qualcomm. The second place goes to Xiaomi Mi Max 3 that is equipped with a Snapdragon 636 chipset and up to 6 GB of RAM, but unlike its rivals, it comes with Android Oreo pre-installed instead of the latest version Pie.

Camera

It is a hard challenge between Xiaomi Mi Max 3 and Energizer Power Max P18K Pop. We still do not know the complete specs of the triple rear camera found on the Energizer device: they will be unveiled at MWC 2019. But this handset will probably have better camera performances than Xiaomi Mi Max 3, overall. It even rocks a dual front camera that will be able to capture depth info in a very nice way. The camera department is not the strongest point of the Moto G7 Power by Motorola, but it is still sufficient for social networks and decent low-light shots.

Battery

There are very high chances that Energizer Power Max P18K Pop is the smartphone with the longest battery life in the market, alongside a few other devices. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 probably takes the second place, but we can not say it for sure until we test the Moto G7 Power thoroughly, as its HD display, the software optimization and its Snapdragon 632 chipset may be hiding surprises. Fortunately, all the devices come with a fast charging technology, that is a very important thing for devices with a huge battery if you do not want to keep your device connected to a wall charger for a lot of hours.

Price

You can currently get a Xiaomi Mi Max 3 for just €230/$260, Moto G7 Power will debut soon with a €210/$236 price tag, while the price of the Energizer Power Max P18K Pop will be unveiled at MWC 2019. Energizer Power Max P18K Pop is the most complete handset, but we are yet to see if its value for money will be high and sufficient to make people prefer it to the Xiaomi Mi Max 3.

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop vs Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Motorola Moto G7 Power: PROs and CONS

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

PROs

Bigger display

Good price

Fast charging

Stereo speakers

CONS

Dimensions

Motorola Moto G7 Power

PROs

Very affordable

Fast charging

Splash resistant

More compact

CONS

Lower-end hardware

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop

PROs

Biggest battery ever

Pop-up cameras and high stb ratio

Good performance

Great design

CONS