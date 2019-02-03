Alleged Energizer Power Max K18 Pro with massive 18,000mAh battery launching soon

Energizer seems to be gearing up to make it big in the smartphone industry by introducing as many as 26 Energizer Ultimate, Energy, Hardcase and Power Max series of handsets at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 tech expo that will be held later this month in Barcelona, Spain. Specs of the some of the upcoming Energizer phones such as Energizer Ultimate U620S, U620S Pop, U630S Pop, U650S and U570S. The company is also expected to announce a Power Max variant that will include a mammoth battery of 18,000mAh capacity battery.

Last year, Energize Power Max P16K Pro with 16,000mAh battery was announced at the MWC 2018 event. Hence, it is very likely that the upcoming 18,000mAh battery phone from the company could be the successor of the Power Max P16K Pro. Rumors have it that it could be debuting s the Energizer Power Max P18K Pro. The other specs of the phone are currently under the wraps.

Energizer Ultimate U620S Pop and U630S Pop

Avenir Telecom from France designs and manufactures Energizer branded featured phones smartphones. The upcoming Energizer Ultimate U620S Pop and U630S Pop are equipped with dual selfie pop-up cameras that will include 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The U620S and U630S respectively feature 6.2-inch FHD+ and 6.3-inch HD+ displays.

The Ultimate U620S Pop has 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera setup and it is fueled by Helio P70 and 6 GB of RAM. It comes with 128 GB of storage and 3,200mAh battery. The Ultimate U630S Pop will be coming with 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear cameras, Helio P22 chipset, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage and 3,500mAh battery.

Energizer Ultimate U620S, U650S and U570S

The Ultimate U620S is a weaker sibling of U620 Pop which comes with 6.2-inch HD+ display. The MediaTek MT6765 SoC, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of native storage and 4,000mAh battery are the other specs of the Ultimate 620S.

The Ultimate U650S has a 6.5-inch HD+ screen. The Helio P22, 4 GB of RAM and 3,500mAh battery drives the smartphone. Other specs of the comprise of 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup, 16-megapixel selfie shooter and 128 GB of internal storage.

The Ultimate U5570Sv has a 5.7-inch HD+ display. It has a notched HD+ display of 5.7 inches. It is powered by a quad-core processor and 3,000mAH battery. Its other specs include 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup, 16-megapixel front camera and 32 GB of inbuilt storage.