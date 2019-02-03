Meizu Note 9 full specifications leaked on TENAA; Launch date imminent

The Meizu Note 9 that has a model number of M923Q was spotted few hours ago with limited specs on TENAA. Now the TENAA listing of the phone has been updated with full specifications.

The Meizu Note 9 TENA listing reveals that its dimensions are 153.11 x 74.34 x 8.65mm and it weighs 169.7 grams. The smartphone will be arriving in three colors variants in China such as Black Ochre, White Ochre and Starry Blue.

The smartphone is fitted with a 6.2-inch display that produces 2244 x 1080 pixels. Rumors have it that it will be sporting a notched display. Leaked images showing the Note 9 with a small waterdrop-style notched screens were spotted recently in leaked images. The images of the phone haven’t surfaced on TENAA yet. The listing of the Meizu M923Q on TENAA is likely to be updated soon to reveal its front and rear design.

A 2.0 GHz octa-core processor which is nothing but the Snapdragon 675 chipset powers the Meizu Note 9. The SoC is coupled with 6 GB of RAM. The Android 9 Pie OS comes preinstalled on the device. For storage, it features 64 GB of internal storage. It is fueled by a 4,100mAh battery.

The Meizu Note 9’s rear-mounted dual camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor that is assisted by 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Rumors have that its 48-megapixel won’t be the Sony IMX586 sensor, but the Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor that is available on Redmi Note 7 smartphone.

The front notch of the Meizu Note 9 will be featuring a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. It is expected to arrive with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Note 9 will be the successor of the Meizu Note 8 that had launched in October 2018. The Note 8 did not feature a microSD card slot and the TENAA listing of the Note 9 reveals that it will also lack support for external storage. The predecessor model support 18W mCharge fast charging. Hence, the Note 9 is also expected to carry support for rapid charging technology.

Meizu is yet to confirm on the launch date of the Meizu Note 9. Apart from TENAA, the Note 9 has also bagged approval from 3C authority in China. It is very likely that the smartphone will be made official after the Spring Festival of China this month.

