Energizer unveils a slew of smartphones, some with dual pop-up cameras

Energizer is well known as an American company that manufactures batteries but they have ventured into smartphone manufacture in recent times. The company recently released a new smartphone which it dubs Energizer E500S. Things are about going ballistic rihgt now as the company is said to be planning to showcase up to 26 new models at MWC.

The phones are actually manufactured by a company known as Avenir which has now unveiled the most spectacular series of the lot dubbed the Ultimate series. The Energizer Ultimate series is made up of about five different models; the U620S Pop, U630S Pop, U620S, U570S and U650S.

Energizer Ultimate U620S and U630S

Specs wise, the Ultimate U620S Pop and U630S Pop are similar to each other. They both feature dual selfie pop-up cameras which is a 16MP+2MP combo. The secondary camera is a depth of field sensor. The Ultimate U620S Pop has a more premium build as it packs a 6.2-inch full-screen display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080p. The model is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM while there is 128GB storage with a microSD slot to further expand the storage. In addition, the Ultimate U620S Pop packs a triple camera on the rear which is a 16 MP + 5 MP + 2MP combo. The third module is clearly a depth sensor, but we don’t know that the 5MP camera does. Further, there is a side-mounted fingerprint reader on the U620S Pop while it gets its juice from a 3,200mAh battery with fast charge. For a company that manufactures battery, the cell capacity isn’t too impressive.

On the other hand, the Energizer Ultimate U630S Pop has a slightly bigger 6.3-inch screen with HD+ resolution of 720p. The device is powered by a Helio P22 chipset and it has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Th U630S Pop has a slightly larger battery, 3,500mAh. For the rear camera, this model has a dual camera setup made up of a 16MP + 2MP combo as well as a rear fingerprint sensor. For availability, the U630S will be launched in June,while the U620S will enter the market in July.

Energizer Ultimate U650S

The Ultimate U650S is the largest model in the series as it packs a 6.5-inch display with 720p+ resolution. There’s a waterdrop notch with a 16MP selfie camera, plus a 16 + 2MP dual camera on the back.

The phone is powered by a Helio P22 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage (plus a microSD slot for up to 256GB more). There’s a 3,500mah battery inside with fast charging and a USB-C port. The device will be launched officially in faraway October this year.

Energizer Ultimate U620S

The major difference in the name of the Ultimate U620S and the Energizer Ultimate U620S Pop is the “pop up camera”. The Ultimate U620S features a 6.2-inch 720p+ screen and, instead of a pop-up, it packs a single 16MP selfie camera housed inside the waterdrop notch on top of the display. It has the usual 16MP+2MP dual camera on the back.

Furthermore, t Ultimate U620S is powered by a MediaTek MT6765 chipset which is a faster version of the Helio A22. It offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The Ultimate U620S has the largest battery capacity – a 4,000mAh cell. The U620S coms in two colour gradients: Purple/Blue and Blue/Green gradients. Both options will be available in July.

Energizer Ultimate U570S

The Energizer Ultimate U570S is the smallest of the five with a 5.7” screen (720p+). It also has a small notch for a 16MP selfie camera and 16+2MP dual camera on the back.

The model is powered by a quad-core processor and 32GB storage. It has a 3,000mAh battery and a microUSB port, plus a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Ultimate U570S is coming out in April in three colors: Purple/Blue gradient, Blue and Yellow.

(source)