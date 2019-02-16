Leaked press render provides first look at the LG V50 ThinQ 5G smartphone, hints at launch date

LG will announce at least two new phones at MWC 2019. There is the LG G8 ThinQ which already leaked a few weeks ago and there is the LG V50 ThinQ which will be its first 5G smartphone. A leaked render has revealed what the V50 ThinQ looks like.

The render was shared on Twitter by Evan Blass (@evleaks) early this morning. The LG V50 ThinQ appears to have a much bigger and wider display than the G8 ThinQ. However, it also has a notch although the wallpaper does a good job at hiding it. We can make out two front-facing cameras and what appears to be a face unlock module.

The wallpaper also does a good job of hiding the thickness of the chin. There is no visible slit for the speaker, so we presume the V50 ThinQ will also come with the G8 ThinQ’s Crystal Sound OLED technology which uses the display to pump out audio.

On the rear, the LG V50 ThinQ has a triple camera setup. We think it is three but we won’t be surprised if there is a fourth sensor as the front of the phone overlaps over the rear. That covered space seems large enough to fit another camera. The sensors are arranged horizontally along with the LED flash. There is a fingerprint sensor below the cameras and the phone’s name a few mm below. LG’s logo in silver sits at the bottom of the phone and a yellow 5G logo is positioned at the top.

The phone has its power button on the right while the volume rocker and Google Assistant button sit on the left. We can’t see the bottom of the phone but it most likely houses the USB type-C port, speaker, and 3.5mm audio jack.

The press render does more than show us what the phone looks like. It also reveals the launch date of the phone. The time says 9:00 AM and the date is Sunday, February 24, which is next weekend. Although MWC doesn’t officially start until the 25th, a couple of manufacturers will announce their new phones a day before. HMD Global is one of the manufacturers that have scheduled a launch event for February 24. The Finnish company will announce the Nokia 9 PureView flagship on that day and we think LG will unveil the G8 ThinQ and V50 ThinQ on the same day too.

The LG V50 ThinQ will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor. It will be exclusive to Sprint in the US.

