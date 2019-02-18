Fitness enthusiasts who like to monitor their activities and keep track of their health usually end up spending a lot of money on fitness gadgets like smartwatches.

While the market is brimming with steeply priced smartwatches, Huawei has teamed up with GeekBuying to offer two of its well-received smartwatches at lowered prices.

Moreover, you can even avail additional discount on the two smartwatches before checking out. Continue reading for more details.

Huawei Watch GT Sports Smart Watch

Huawei made its long-awaited Watch GT smartwatch available to the public last year bearing competitive price tags. The smartwatch comes in two versions including Sports and Classic.

The Sports variant of the Watch GT smartwatch has now gone up for sale on GeekBuying. More importantly, the well-received model now carries a heavily discounted price tag of $209.99.

This is a noteworthy 30 percent drop in the device’s original asking price of $299.99. But there’s more for you to cheer about.

Aside from taking advantage of the aforesaid discount, you can apply coupon code GIZ_FUIHFXVW and get an extra $20 off at checkout.

In other words, you can bring the already reduced retail price of the Watch GT Sports smartwatch further down to only $199.99 before placing your order.

This discount will specifically be valid for the black color version of the smartwatch. Alternatively, you can avail a 20 percent off on the brown color version of the Watch GT smartwatch.

You can visit this link to avail the discount. Note that the promo was on the verge of wrapping up at the time of writing.

Get 30% Off On Huawei Watch GT Sports Smart Watch

Huawei Honor Magic Smart Watch

Huawei’s popular sub-brand Honor announced the Watch Magic back in 2018. As expected, it became an instant hit among Huawei fans and fitness purists.

Taking its skyrocketing popularity into consideration, Huawei is now offering the Watch Magic for a considerably decreased price of $149.99 on GeekBuying.

This is a 38 percent reduction in the device’s original asking price of $239.99.

An absolute steal at this price, the Huawei Honor Magic sports an eye-catching 1.2 Inch AMOLED display with a high screen resolution.

Despite its bigger screen, the Watch Magic comfortably fits the width of the wrist. Moreover, it comes with built-in multifunction NFC and supports Huawei Pay, AliPay and bus cards via NFC payment.

You can head straight to this link in order to grab the discount and check out more details about the Huawei Honor Magic smartwatch. Note that the promo is slated to end today.