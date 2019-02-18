Samsung Galaxy A50 design leaked in fresh renders

A recent report had claimed that Samsung will be debuting the Galaxy A10, Galaxy 20 and Galaxy A30 smartphones by the first quarter of 2019. The report had also claimed that the Galaxy A50 will be made official in Q2 this year. The entire specifications of the Galaxy A50v was revealed in the previous week. A publication has shared the renders of the Galaxy A50 to reveal its design.

Galaxy A50 Specifications

The below shown renders show that the Galaxy A50 features an Infinity-U display of 6.4 inches. Since it is equipped with an in-display fingerprint reader,v it appears that it is fitted with an OLED panel. The front notch of the phone houses a 25-megapixel selfie camera.

The Galaxy A50 measures 158.5 x 74.5mm. A previous report had revealed that the phone could be equipped with a polycarbonate chassis. Its rear shell features a vertically arranged triple camera unit that includes 25-megapixel primary sensor that is coupled with a 5-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel lens. Below the triple camera unit is the LED flash. The bottom edge of the phone features a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-C port and an external speaker grille.

Galaxy A50 Specifications

The 6.4-inch AMOLED screen of the phone is expected to deliver full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It could be the first phone to debut with Samsung’s Exynos 9610 chipset.

The handset my released in two models such as 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. It is likely to feature a dedicated microSD card slot. The handset could be packed with a 4,000mAh battery that may carry support for 15W fast charging. It is expected to come loaded with Android 9 Pie OS. It is expected to release in the market in Blue, White and Black color choices. Samsung is reportedly working on high-end Galaxy A phone like Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A90. These phones are expected to go official later this year.

(source)