Xiaomi Mi 9 with 12 GB RAM scores highest on Master Lu

Master Lu, a benchmarking platform from China has shared the performance scores of the Xiaomi Mi 9 through its Weibo handle. The Mi 9 has managed to record the highest benchmarking score of 409,889. The listing also confirms that there will be a 12 GB RAM edition of the smartphone.

In the CPU and GPU tests of Master Lu, the Xiaomi Mi 9 has respectively scored 158,234 and 154,071. Also, in the RAM and storage tests the handset has respectively recorded 55,250 and 42,334 scores. Hence, it has managed to breach 400k mark on Master Lu by reaching a score of 409,889.

The Master Lu Xiaomi Mi 9 listing shows that it is running on Android 9 Pie OS and is driven by Snapdragon 855 SoC. The SoC is supported by 12 GB of RAM. The display of the smartphone carries support for full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Master Lu has claimed that the 12 GB RAM variant of the Xiaomi Mi 9 is equipped with 256 GB of native storage.

The Weibo post by Master Lu which contains the benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 9 also includes screenshots of the Lenovo Z5 Pro and Honor V20 benchmarks screenshots. In comparison to the Mi 9, the Lenovo Z5 Pro with 12 GB of RAM and Snapdragon 855 has scored 356,679. The Kirin 980 powered Honor V20 with 8 GB of RAM has scored 310,410.

Xiaomi Mi 9 is equipped with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that features the fastest optical in-display fingerprint scanner. The handset features a triple camera setup on its rear with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 as the main sensor. The waterdrop notch of the display is expected to house a 24-megapixel Sony IMX576 front-facing camera.

The Mi 9 could be receiving power from a 3,500mAh battery. The 3C listing of the phone has revealed that it may carry support for 27W fast charging. A leaked shot of the phone has revealed that it may also support 20W fastest wireless charging technology.

