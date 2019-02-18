Avail New Arrivals Deals Starting From $5.99 On Home Appliance Brands On Banggood

Household chores such as dusting, sweeping, washing dishes, vacuuming etc. can more often than not prove to be backbreaking.

While there’s no dearth of products that come in handy in day to day life by taking care of these arduous tasks, these devices aren’t easy on the pocketbook.

If you have been waiting with bated breath for home appliances prices to drop, we got good news for you.

As part of its latest promotion, Banggood is now offering a wide selection of top-branded home appliances at unbeatable prices. Let’s delve into more details without wasting time.

Dubbed as ‘Home Appliance Brands New Arrivals Deal,’ this recently launched promo features unmissable deals starting from $5.99. Aside from that, you can take advantage of other great discounts available on high-end items.

For the sake of an instance, there’s a 38 percent discount available on the DIGOO DG-SA01 fire alarm detector, which normally sells for $17.82.

Thanks to the aforesaid discount, this photoelectric smoke sensor that works with HOSA HAMA can now be yours for a reduced price of just $10.99. This promo ends on February 24th.

Likewise, you can avail a 7 percent discount on the XIAOMI SOTHING Geometry Humidifier. As a result, the device is now available for a lowered price of $15.99 on Banggood.

It is worth noting that the XIAOMI SOTHING Geometry Humidifier usually retails for $17.22 on online and offline stores.

This discount will be valid for the pink as well as white color versions of the Xiaomi-branded geometry humidifier. Regrettably, the promo will end shortly.

The rest of the products have been split into multiple categories including New Arrivals Recommended, Unbeatable Price, Xiaomi Home Appliance, DIGOO Smart Home, More Home Appliance, and More Smart Household.

More importantly, the products included in the aforesaid categories have gone up for sale bearing heavily discounted prices.

For example, the Digoo DG-TH8805 wireless outdoor sensor is currently available under the ‘Hot Seller’ section carrying a reduced price tag.

The device usually sells for $34.99, but you can now get your hands on it if you are willing to spend just $18.99. This is a 46 percent reduction in the device’s original asking price.

You can click here to visit the promotion page and take advantage of the great discounts before the promo wraps up!

Check Out Home Appliance Brands New Arrivals Deals On Banggood