Buy Top-Branded Smart Watches For Heavily Discounted Prices

Equipped with a wide range of highly advantageous capabilities, newfangled smartwatches help you stay motivated to lead a healthier lifestyle.

While they are without an iota of doubt, must-have gadgets for fitness purists, smartwatches aren’t necessarily easy on the pocketbook.

If you have restlessly been waiting for smartwatches prices to drop, now’s the time.

Top online stores are now doling out great discounts on well-received smartwatches that usually carry steep price tags.

Alfawise H19 RFID Sports Smartwatch Fitness Tracker

The easy-to-wear Alfawise H19 can efficiently collect your fitness data. It lasts 10 days after just a couple of hours of charging.

This waterproof smartwatch would normally set you back a pretty penny on online as well as offline stores, but you can now buy it for just $27.88 on GearBest.

This is a significant 21 percent reduction in the device’s original asking price of $27.88.

You can follow this link to avail the discount, which will be valid for the black color version of Alfawise H19. There were 170 pieces left for this promo, which is slated to end in three days.

Newwear Q8 Smart Watch

Touted as the business intelligence bracelet, the Newwear Q8 smartwatch is now up for grabs carrying a considerably reduced price of $33.99 on Banggood.

This is a noteworthy 26 percent reduction in the device’s original selling price of $45.99. The discount will be valid for the silver, blue and black color versions of the Newwear Q8.

An absolute steal at this price, the Newwear Q8 offers an IP67 level of waterproof performance. You wear it while washing hands, during rain and other water environments.

You can visit this link to grab the discount and check out more details about the Newwear Q8 smartwatch.

Huami Amazfit Verge Smart Watch

Sporting an easily readable 1.3-inch circular display with a diameter of 43mm, the Huami Amazfit Verge is designed to comfortably fit the hands of most of its users.

The AMOLED panel offers a high screen resolution of 360 x 360 pixels and comes with Gorilla Glass 3 on top for added protection against fingerprint smudges.

Moreover, the watch features a removable silicone strap and is housed in a reinforced plastic frame, but still weighs in at only 46 grams.

The irresistible Huami Amazfit Verge is available in three color versions including gray, dark blue and white. The smartwatch has gone up for sale bearing a $139 price tag on Giztop.

You can visit this link to buy the Huami Amazfit Verge smartwatch and check out its full specification without wasting time.

Xiaomi Huami Amazfit Bip Lite Version

Unlike the Amazfit Pace, this recently unveiled Huami Amazfit Bip Lite Version does not sport a round-shaped screen.

It features a 1.28-inch screen with 176 x 176 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla glass on top for added protection.

Moreover, the Xiaomi Huami Amazfit Bip Lite Version comes with a built-in PPG heart rate sensor. It can keep a track of your heart rate in real-time, making your exercise more effective.

The English version of the Xiaomi Huami Amazfit Bip Lite usually sells for $125.99, but thanks to a 44 percent discount, you can now buy it for just $69.99 on GeekBuying.

In order to ensure you do not end up missing this discount, you just need to click here and visit the promotion page. Note that the promo will end in just one day.