ZTE’s 5G flagship phone debuting on February 25; Could it be Axon 10 Pro?

ZTE is known for unleashing its Blade series of smartphones at its MWC event. Last year, it had announced the Blade V9 and Blade V9 Vita smartphones. Last month, the Blade V10 was spotted with full specs on TENAA. Hence, it is speculated that the Blade V10 along with Blade V10 Vita may get unleashed at the MWC 2019. However, the major announcement from the company will be its first 5G flagship phone. However, there are no details available on the specs of the phone. There is a possibility that it could be powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset and its X50 LTE modem may bring support for 5G connectivity.

At the beginning of this month, a smartphone labelled as ZTE A2020 Pro was spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform. The Geekbench listing of the phone did not confirm on the presence of Snapdragon 855. However, the single-core and multi-core tests were quite similar SD855 which suggested that the same chip could be powering the device.

The mysterious ZTE A2020 Pro could be the upcoming Axon 10 Pro smartphone. The ZTE Axon Pro 10 moniker has also been spotted on the database of Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) which indicates the device would be heading to Europe. There is a possibility that the handset may come in two variants such as a regular model with no 5G support and the other one enabled with 5G connectivity. Rumors have it that the first 5G phone from ZTE could be heading to Europe and China in the first half of 2019.

At the MWC 2019, ZTE is also expected to showcase its 5G indoor CEP that supports Wi-Fi 802.11ax technology with maximum download speeds of around 2 Gbps. It may carry support for 10G network ports for residential and office for using 5G connectivity indoors.

