Huawei targets to ship 250 million smartphones this year and 300 million units in 2020

Huawei, the China-based smartphone manufacturer and telecom equipment giant, is currently going through tough times because of the concerns related to the security issues of Huawei’s equipment from western countries.

Even though the company is in the middle of the on-going US-China trade war, it managed to report impressive numbers in terms of smartphone shipments. Huawei’s CEO of Consumer Business, Yu Chengdong, revealed that the company shipped 206 million mobile phones in the year 2018.

As of November 2018, the company’s market share in the premium smartphone category (phones priced above $600) has reached a new height of 12 percent. According to the data released by IDC, Huawei currently ranks third among the top smartphone companies in terms of worldwide shipments with around 14.7 percent market share.

Huawei is just behind Apple, which has grabbed the second position with a 14.9 percent market share. South Korea-based Samsung is still dominating the smartphone market with a 20.8 percent market share. Going forward, Huawei is aiming to grab more smartphone market share.

According to the reports, Huawei has internally set a goal of shipping 250 million smartphones this year, i.e. 2019, which comes down to a growth of around 21 percent. Further, it is aiming to ship over 300 million units of its smartphones in 2020.

The IDC report indicates that the smartphone shipments for the two leading companies are declining. While Samsung witnessed a drop of 8 percent in its shipments with 292 million units shipped, Apple’s shipments fell by 3.2 percent with shipments of 208 million units.

This gives an opportunity to Huawei for grabbing a bigger part of the smartphone market share globally and gain a lead to take the place of Apple. Earlier, Huawei had dethroned Apple for the second position but couldn’t hold on to it for longer.

In China, Huawei is leading the market with 26.4 percent market share, having shipped over 105 million units. It is followed by Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Apple with 19.8%, 19.1%, 13.1%, and 9.1% market share respectively.

In a bid to gain more market share, the company has reportedly made some strategic changes in terms of its operations. As per the reports, Huawei has asked its production partners for support of additional capacity and is also planning to move some of its production lines to Mainland China so that it can provide timely support for its products.