Xiaomi Mi 9 to come with the fastest in-display fingerprint sensor yet

Xiaomi is all set to launch its flagship smartphone — Xiaomi Mi 9 in the coming days and before the company officially unveils the device, Xiaomi and its executives have been confirming features of the phone to build up the hype.

In the latest move, Xiaomi President Lin Bin revealed that the Mi 9 will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor which will be the fastest yet available in any smartphone. He further added that the company has opted for the fifth generation of the in-display fingerprint sensor.

While shedding light of the benefits of this next-generation in-display fingerprint sensor, Lin Bin said that it will be 25 percent faster than the current-generation fingerprint sensors offered in other devices. Further, he also revealed that it is optimized for special use-cases such as dry fingers and low temperature, which in turn increases the unlocking rate significantly compared to the previous generation solution.

Also, it comes with a night mode, in which the brightness of the fingerprint recognition area gets automatically adjusted depending on the environment. The company has also opted to increase the unlock area compared to the previous generation and the placement position has also been altered. This is done to blend the experience to that of the traditional fingerprint sensor.

Recently, Lei Jun, founder and CEO of Xiaomi, revealed that the Mi 9 will have 40 percent smaller chin compared to its predecessor and the waterdrop notch display of the smartphone will offer 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Xiaomi is using a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display which is supplied by Samsung. It also has 103.8 percent NTSC super wide color gamut and up to 600 nits of brightness. There are also a bunch of optimizations for different usage scenarios such as night mode and game mode. It also features a second-generation “sun-screen” that has better color reproduction and brightness under strong light.

Reports indicate that the Mi 9’s display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and also comes with an eye-protection certification from the German Institute of Electrical Engineers. It will pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, triple rear cameras, and a 3500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

The base variant of the Xiaomi Mi 9 is speculated to be around 3,000 Yuan while the top-end variant is likely to exceed the 4,000 Yuan mark. To know for sure how the company prices its flagship handset as well as its availability information, we’ll have to wait for the official launch next week.