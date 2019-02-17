Realme 2 Pro price slashed in India

At the beginning of this month, Realme had slashed the price of the Realme U1 smartphone. Now, the company has reduced the price of the Realme 2 Pro phone too in the country. All the variants of the Realme 2 Pro are now available with a reduction of Rs. 1,000.

The Realme 2 Pro was introduced in three variants such as 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. These models were introduced with respective price tags of Rs. 13,990 (~$196), Rs. 15,990 (~$224) and Rs. 17,990 (~$252). With a discount of Rs. 1,000, these variants are now respectively selling for Rs. 12,990 (~$182), Rs. 14,990 (~$210) and Rs. 16,990 (~$238).

The 4 GB and 6 GB RAM editions of the Realme 2 Pro are available for purchase through Flipkart. The 8 GB RAM variant is showing as out of stock on the retailer site as well as on the official online store of Realme.

Read More: Realme C1 2019 is now available for purchase in India through open sale

In terms of specs, the Realme 2 Pro is the most powerful smartphone from the company so far. It features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD waterdrop notch screen that produces full HD+ resolution. It is fueled by the Snapdragon 660 chipset. For photography, it is equipped with 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup and a front-facing shooter of 16-megapixel. It receives power from a 3,500mAh battery.

The Realme 2 Pro has recently received Android 8.1 Oreo OS based ColorOS 5.2 update. It is expected to be soon treated with Android 9 Pie OS. The handset comes in three color choices such as Ice Lake Blue, Blue Ocean and Black Sea.

Realme is expected to soon announce new phones in India. It is speculated that the Realme A1 and Realme 3 may get announced within the first quarter of this year.