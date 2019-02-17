Redmi Note 7 Pro seemingly approved by 3C; Debuting after Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi will be soon launching the Xiaomi Mi 9 flagship phone on Feb. 20. Its independent sub-brand Redmi is also expected to announce the Redmi Note 7 Pro before the end of this month. The arrival of the smartphone seems to be close at hand because a new Xiaomi phone with a model number similar to Redmi Note 7 has been approved by the 3C authority in China. It is speculated that the mysterious phone could be the upcoming Redmi Note 7 Pro. Also, Lu Weibing who is the President Redmi brand has hinted that the Note 7 Pro will debut after the Xiaomi Mi 9.

The new Xiaomi phone that has passed 3C certification has a model number of M1901F7BE. The model numbers of the Redmi Note 7 that was launched in the previous month are M1901F7C, M1901F7E and M1901F7T. The MDY-08-ES charger that will come with the M1901F7BE phone carries support for up to 18W fast charging. A model number that appears similar to the Redmi Note 7 and the support for rapid charging suggests that it could be the forthcoming Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone.



Redmi has already confirmed in the previous month that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be equipped with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor in its dual camera setup. The Redmi Note 7 has a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor. Rumors have it that it may debut as the first smartphone with Snapdragon 675 chipset. The handset may come with 6 GB of RAM and an internal storage of 128 GB.

The rest of the specifications of the Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to be same as its regular edition. Hence, the smartphone is expected to house a 6.3-inch IPS LCD waterdrop notch display that produces full HD+ resolution. It may come with 13-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset may arrive with a 4,000mAh battery. There is no information available on the price tag of Redmi Note 7 Pro.

During the weekend, Weibing had added a post on Weibo that read as “Drink (wine) and then Pro” (translated text). It is being speculated that the Weibing could be hinting that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will launch after the Xiaomi Mi 9. There is a possibility that the Note 7 Pro may get announced after the Mi 9 through Feb. 20 event or it may get announced later by the end of the month.

