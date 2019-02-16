Xiaomi’s VP confirms a Redmi phone will come with the Snapdragon 855 processor

The Snapdragon 855 is set to appear in a number of Xiaomi phones this year. It will power the Mi 9 and Mi 9 Explorer Edition and is also expected to power the next Black Shark gaming phone, the Mi MIX 4, and the successor to the POCOPHONE F1. Xiaomi’s VP and head of the Redmi division confirmed today that it will also appear in a Redmi phone.

Earlier this year, Lu Weibing was appointed the head of Redmi when Xiaomi decided to make it an independent brand. The Redmi Note 7 is its first phone and it is expected to announce the Redmi Note 7 Pro soon. In a Weibo post, he confirmed that a Redmi phone will also come with Qualcomm’s top of the range Snapdragon 855 processor.

This completely changes how the Redmi series will be viewed henceforth as phones launched under the Redmi brand are known to fall under the entry-level to mid-range categories. Now, the brand will also make phones powered by the same chipsets found in flagship phones but at a more affordable price.

There is no info on the other specs of the Redmi flagship phone but we doubt it will have 5G support. We also do not expect it to launch soon, maybe by the end of the second quarter at the earliest. There is also a possibility it might not launch outside China so it doesn’t affect the sales of the POCOPHONE F2 which is expected to have a price tag much lower than that of other flagships.

