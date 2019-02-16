Xiaomi working on a pop up camera smartphone, hints Wang Teng Thomas

BBK subsidiary Vivo was the first OEM to launch a commercial smartphone, the Vivo NEX with a pop-up selfie camera design last year. OPPO was soon to follow with the Find X packing an even better sliding design. The pop-up camera hasn’t really caught up as just a few other phone makers have attempted to replicate the design style. Instead, we have seen more OEMs go for the notch design in which the selfie shooter is housed inside the notch. However, the last definitely hasn’t been heard of the pop-up design. First, Vivo is working on the V15 Pro mid-range model with a pop-up and then Xiaomi. Yes, Xiaomi may bring us a smartphone with a pop-up camera.

Xiaomi’s product director Wang Teng Thomas has disclosed in his interaction with netizens that the Chinese smartphone maker may launch such a mobile phone. The response from the exec in Chinese translates that the design is a trade-off, everyone needs it and Xiaomi will also have it. However, he added that it will depend on the need for the design. We should point out that the Mi Mix 3 released last year was Xiaomi’s first smartphone with a slider design. Also, Xiaomi is said to have applied for a patent for pop-up camera design as far back as 2015.

A Xiaomi pop-up camera may not be released anytime soon, though. The design still isn’t a popular one yet, even among phone users. Until it gets caught up like wildfire, we don’t see Xiaomi joining the bandwagon anytime soon.

