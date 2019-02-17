Xiaomi to launch a new sports smartwatch on February 19 via crowdfunding

Xiaomi still hasn’t really got any smartwatch to its name but Xiaomi’s partner Huami has got quite a number of them, including the Amazfit Pace, Watch 2, Watch 2, Amazfit Verge and a host of many others. The Chinese giant has now shared a picture teaser which suggests that a new smartwatch is in the works and will soon be released.

The teaser poster points to a February 19 launch date and the watch will be launched under its crowdfunding platform. The poster wasn’t so generous with the specs detail of the model but a few of them were teased. The first is that the smartwatch is going to be a smartwatch. Secondly, the watch will come with GPS function.

There is no indication on the poster if this will be a new Amazfit sports watch. Although the Amazfit Verge was released last year, it wasn’t really a sports-centric smartwatch. Thus, the last sports-focused smartwatch Huami released was the Amazfit Watch 2S models. So, it is possible this is a new model. It could also be a new product entirely from one of Xiaomi’s eco-chain partners, hence te crowdfunding initiative.

