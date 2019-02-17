Huawei P30, P30 Pro screen protector image and display resolutions leaked

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro flagship phones are expected to get announced by the end of the coming month. Rumors have it that the P30 and P30 Pro will be equipped with waterdrop-style notched displays. A leaked image of the P30 Pro’s screen protector that had surfaced in the previous week had revealed that the smartphone could be indeed sporting a waterdrop notched enabled screen. The UAProf of P30 and P30 Pro have been spotted through which their display resolutions have been confirmed.

The Huawei P20 and P20 Pro smartphones had featured wider notch screens and front-facing fingerprint scanner enabled home buttons. The below shown screen protector of the P30 Pro shows that it is equipped with a waterdrop-style notch. The Huawei P30 handset that is expected to get announced alongside the P30 Pro handset is also expected to feature the same kind of display. Also, the reduced chin on the P30 Pro shows that it will be lacking a home button embedded fingerprint scanner. Rumors have it that the P30 and P30 Pro may come equipped OLED displays with in-display fingerprint reader.

Previous leaks have revealed that the upcoming Huawei P30, P30 Pro and P30 Lite smartphones are respectively codenamed as Vogue, Elle and Marie Claire. Also, it is speculated that these phones are respectively codenamed as VOG-L29, ELE-L29 and MAR-LX1M. The UAProf of VOG-L29 shows that is carries support for full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Also, the UAProf of ELE-L29 has revealed that its screen also supports the same resolution. Their UAProf have also revealed that they are preinstalled with Android 9.0 Pie OS.

The P30 may come with a triple camera module on its rear whereas the P30 Pro is also expected to arrive with triple rear cameras and a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor. The P30 duo could be powered by Kirin 980 chipset. It is speculated that there could be a special 5G edition of the Huawei P30 Pro.

Huawei will be present at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 tech expo that will be held in the last week of this month. The Chinese manufacturer is expected to unleash a 5G enabled foldable phone at the MWC 2019.

