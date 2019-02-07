Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch in March end confirmed

Last year, Huawei had launched the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro flagship phones at the end of March. Hence, the rumor mill has been speculating that the Chinese manufacturer will be announcing its next P series of flagship phones by the end of Q1 2019. Through a press release by Huawei Poland which confirms that it will be hiring one hundred employees at its Poland division also reveals that the P30 flagship series will be announced by the end of March.

The press release states that in a bid to achieve faster growth rate in segments like smartphones, laptops and accessories, the company aims to double its employees in various departments like sales, customer service and marketing at its Polish wing. It also confirmed that the Huawei will be holding a press event at the end of March in Paris to announce its next P series of flagship smartphones. Last year, the company had used the same location to announce the P20 and P20 Pro smartphones.

The Huawei P30 series includes smartphones like the P30 Lite, P30 and P30 Pro. While the P30 Lite is expected to be packed with the mid-range specs, the P30 and P30 will be coming with flagship specs and stellar cameras. Rumors are rife that the P30 Lite is codenamed as Marie Claire and the P30 and P30 Pro smartphones are respectively codenamed as Elle and Vogue. It is speculated that the P30 Lite will debut by the end of this month and the Paris unveil event could be reserved for announcing the P30 and P30 Pro handsets.

Like the predecessor models, the P30 and P30 Pro are expected to deliver topnotch camera experience. The P30 is expected to come equipped with a triple camera setup whereas the P30 Pro is expected to feature an additional ToF sensor alongside its triple camera sensors. A recent report had claimed that the P30 may feature the Sony IMX600 as its main sensor whereas the P30 Pro may even better Sony IMX607 as its primary sensor. The P30 Pro is also expected to feature periscope module for delivering higher optical zoom experience.

The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro phones are rumored to fueled by the Kirin 980 chipset and they are likely to come equipped with waterdrop-style notched screen. The P30 may have up to 8 GB of RAM whereas the P30 Pro could feature up to 12 GB of RAM.

Huawei will be also present at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 tech trade show later this month. It will be using the platform to announce its first foldable phone enabled with 5G connectivity.

