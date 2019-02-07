Looking for top-branded electronic items that won’t set you back a pretty penny? GeekBuying’s got your back.

The Chinese online store has earned acceptability offering online shoppers a safe and uncomplicated shopping experience.

Moreover, GeekBuying is known for providing great deals on several electronic products like phones, TV boxes, VR headsets, Bluetooth speakers and wearables like fitness bands and smartwatches.

Staying true to its notoriety, GeekBuying is now giving its cost-conscious users a chance to buy the Tronsmart Force SoundPulse Bluetooth speaker and the Makibes BR3 smartwatch at heavily discounted prices.

As if that weren’t enough, we’ll show how you can reduce the retail prices of the aforesaid products during the checkout process. So without further ado, let’s delve into the details.

Tronsmart Force SoundPulse Bluetooth Speaker

The Tronsmart Element Force is a must-have Bluetooth speaker for music lovers who fancy listening to their favorite melody even on the go.

On the downside, the Tronsmart Force SoundPulse isn’t easy on the pocketbook. In fact, this Bluetooth speaker will set back $72.99 on both online and offline stores.

In a bid to make it available to those living on a tight budget, Tronsmart is now offering this feature-laden Bluetooth speaker at a lowered price of only $65.99 on GeekBuying.

You can extend this 10 percent discount by applying coupon code GIZ_QWMMSXXA.

The coupon helps you get an extra $7 off by reducing the device’s original asking price to only $58.99 at checkout. On top of that, you can get the JFZ 32GB MicroSD SDHC SDXC TF Card as a free gift with this order.

You can follow this link to grab the discount before the promotion comes to an end.

Makibes BR3 Smart Watch

The Makibes BR3 is not only a stylish smartwatch, but it is also loaded with impressive features that motivate its wearer to lead a healthier lifestyle.

The BR3 sports an eye-catching 1.3-inch color screen that clearly displays information, under bright sunshine or in a dark environment.

The smartwatch has a built-in GPS that helps you keep a track of your optimal and average speed. Aside from that, it shows maximum pace rate and average pace on your App.

While fitness enthusiasts usually end up spending a lot of money on all sorts of fitness-related gadgets including smartwatches, the Makibes BR3 is highly unlikely to burn a hole in your pocket.

While it usually carries a $79.99 price tag, the Makibes BR3 smartwatch is currently up for grabs for a reduced price of just $49.99 on GeekBuying. This 36 percent discount is valid for the black color version of the device.

Alternatively, you can grab a 44 percent discount on the gray color version of the Makibes BR3 that usually retails for $79.99, but can now be yours if you are willing to shell out only $44.99.

On top of that, you can use coupon code GIZ_ENFFLXQJ to bring the already lowered selling price of the smartwatch further down to just $46.99.

In other words, you can save $7 more by using the coupon, which will be valid only for the black color version of the smartwatch.

You can visit this link to avail the discount. Note that the promo was on the verge of wrapping up at the time of writing.