Apple brings Neymar Jr. edition Studio3 Wireless headphones

In addition, Apple has unveiled a new Apple’s Beats graffiti styled Neymar Jr. edition Studio3 Wireless headphones. It is a custom edition Studio3 Wireless headphones named after a Brazilian soccer player on his 27th birthday. It carries graffiti inspired from the streets of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Today, Apple has listed the new edition of the Beats Studio3 WIreless headphones on its official website.

It features graffiti-style decals on the outer body of the ear cups and headband. It will be an excellent accessory for the graffiti and soccer lovers. Further, the headphone also represents the Paris Saint-German player’s shirt number 10 on the headband. On the occasion of unveiling the new headphones, Apple says, “Inspired by the graffiti-writing style from the São Paulo streets where it all began, the Beats Studio3 Wireless – Neymar Jr. Custom Edition honors Neymar’s strength of character. The design is a tribute to his famous “Shhh…” tattoo, representing his ability to adapt to anything, on and off the field, staying true to himself.”

Apple has listed the new product on the official Apple Store and is priced at $349.95. Although, the pricing is $70 more than the other versions of Studio3. It is not available for purchase as the release date is not yet announced.

The Cupertino giant keeps on adding new product variants emphasizing the fashion aspect. In the past also, the company has unveiled different variants of Skyline colors of the Studio3. The new graffiti-styled Neymar Jr. edition is the latest addition to the vast wardrobe of Apple’s accessories.

Moreover, Apple is also working to bring noise-cancellation over-the-ear headphones in the coming time.

