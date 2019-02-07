Vivo V15 Pro hands-on video leaked; Reveals amazing gradient design and triple rear cameras

The Vivo V15 Pro is set to get unveiled on Feb. 20 through an event in New Delhi. Vivo India has already started teasing the device through its official Twitter account. An Indian publication has shared a leaked hands-on video of the Vivo V15 Pro. Even though the video lasts for only 3 seconds, it does manage to reveal the amazing gradient finish of its rear panel and the vertical triple camera module.

The video shows the glass bodied Vivo V15 Pro in Black color at the top and red colored checked pattern at the bottom. It is the very same color variant that was spotted in a leaked image in the previous week. The vertical arranged triple camera sensors has the LED flash placed at the bottom of the module.

Apart from the leaked Vivo V15 Pro hands-on video, the publication has also shared some poster images that show that the company will be also announcing the Vivo V15 alongside its Pro sibling. There is no confirmation on the differences on both devices. Probably, the non-Pro may arrive with less storage and RAM.

The Vivo V15 Pro is rumored to house a 6.39-inch S-AMOLED display that will produce full HD+ resolution. Since the predecessor Vivo V11 Pro featured an in-display fingerprint scanner, the successor handset is also equipped with the advanced biometric recognition feature.

Multiple reports including the Geekbench listing of the Vivo 15 Pro have revealed that it will be fueled by the Snapdragon 675 SoC. Leaked details that have surfaced in the past have revealed that the SoC of the smartphone will be supported by 6 GB of RAM. For storage, it will be offering its users with an inbuilt space of 128 GB. The handset is also expected to arrive with a microSD card slot for additional storage.

There is no information available on the battery capacity of the Vivo V15 Pro. Its bezel-less design allows the phone to sport a pop-up selfie camera. Vivo India has already confirmed that the phone features a 32-megapixel frontal shooter. On the rear side of the phone is a triple camera setup which may include the Samsung ISOCELL GM1 48-megapixel primary sensor that will be accompanied by 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors.

Read More: Vivo V15 Pro may debut as Vivo X25 for China

Vivo India will be debuting the V15 series on Feb. 20. The pre-bookings of these phones are expected to begin on Feb. 15.

(source)