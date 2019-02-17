Samsung Galaxy S10+ (ceramic edition) Chinese pricing leaks
by ago0
Samsung will announce the Galaxy S10+ on Wednesday, February 20, alongside the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e. It has been reported that there will be a ceramic version of the S10+ and now the Chinese price for this variant has leaked.
According to an image shared on Twitter by Evan Blass (@evleaks), the Ceramic Black version of the Galaxy S10+ with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage will sell for ¥10,000 (~$1,476)! It will also be available in 8GB of RAM + 512GB of storage for ¥9,000 (~$1329)!
That's about $1,500. pic.twitter.com/5BIDyeegAf
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 17, 2019
We presume the above prices should be the same if you decide to go for the Ceramic White version.
Unfortunately, there is no info on the price of the non-ceramic versions which are available in green, carbon black, and white. These versions won’t come with 12GB of RAM but will be available in 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 512GB configurations.
READ MORE: Samsung Galaxy A50, A30 and A10 full specifications leaked
The Galaxy S10+ sold in China will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor. However, the rest of the specs will be the same as the Exynos 9820 version. So you get dual-front facing cameras, triple rear cameras, and a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display among others.
(Source)