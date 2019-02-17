Samsung Galaxy S10+ (ceramic edition) Chinese pricing leaks

Samsung will announce the Galaxy S10+ on Wednesday, February 20, alongside the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e. It has been reported that there will be a ceramic version of the S10+ and now the Chinese price for this variant has leaked.

According to an image shared on Twitter by Evan Blass (@evleaks), the Ceramic Black version of the Galaxy S10+ with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage will sell for ¥10,000 (~$1,476)! It will also be available in 8GB of RAM + 512GB of storage for ¥9,000 (~$1329)!

We presume the above prices should be the same if you decide to go for the Ceramic White version.

Unfortunately, there is no info on the price of the non-ceramic versions which are available in green, carbon black, and white. These versions won’t come with 12GB of RAM but will be available in 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 512GB configurations.

The Galaxy S10+ sold in China will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor. However, the rest of the specs will be the same as the Exynos 9820 version. So you get dual-front facing cameras, triple rear cameras, and a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display among others.

