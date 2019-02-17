Xiaomi Mi 9 live shot confirms fastest 20W wireless charging and key specs

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is scheduled to go official on coming Wednesday. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun and President Lin Bin have been revealing plenty of official information on the key features of the Mi 9 since the past few days. A live shot of the smartphone along with its retail box have surfaced today. The protective film present on the display of the Mi 9 has some of its features mentioned on its screen.

As it can be seen in the below image, the Xiaomi Mi 9 will be powered by 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform that includes an octa-core processor that clocks at 2.84 GHz. The second feature mentioned on its is the 48-megapixel wide-angle Sony sensor enabled triple camera setup placed on 3D surface glass.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 also features fifth generation fast in-display fingerprint scanner placed under 6.39-inch AMOLED full screen. As the company has already confirmed, the full HD+ resolution supporting waterdrop-style screen of the Mi 9 will offer an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 90.7 percent.

The leaked shot also shows that the Mi 9 is equipped with 20W rapid wireless charging certified for safety by Germany Rhine TUV. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro that was unveiled in October last year supports 15W wireless charging. The handset also seems to be sporting a very slim chin. In fact, the company with a thickness of only 3.6mm, the Mi 9 sports the thinnest chin ever seen on a smartphone.

Rumors have it that the Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition with quad rear cameras will be also unveiled along with the Xiaomi Mi 9 smartphone on Feb. 20. The Explorer Edition may come with 10 GB or 12 GB of RAM. It is speculated that the Mi 9 may carry a price tag of 3,499 Yuan (~$517) and the Mi 9 Explorer could be priced at 5,999 Yuan (~885).