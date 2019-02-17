Lei Jun reveals Mi 9 screen-to-body ratio and front renders

There has been a flow of details about the Xiaomi Mi 9 in the last couple of days from official sources and it appears that will continue until the phone is unveiled on Wednesday, February 20. Today, there are more details and images but this time they are about the phone’s display.

The CEO of Xiaomi, Lei Jun, has shared more details and renders of the Mi 9’s screen and the design of the front on Weibo. The renders focus on eight key features of the display.

The biggest change with respect to design, when compared to the Mi 8, is the switch to a waterdrop notch. The phone also has a slimmer lower bezel – 40% thinner than its predecessor. Combine these two and the result is a 90.7% screen-to-body ratio for the Mi 9.

The Mi 9 doesn’t stop there. The screen is a 1080p FHD+ AMOLED display that is supplied by Samsung. Xiaomi says it has a 103.8% NTSC super wide color gamut and up to 600 nits of brightness. There are also a bunch of optimizations for different usage scenarios such as night mode and game mode.

Xiaomi says the Mi 9 also features a second-generation “sun-screen” that has better color reproduction and brightness under strong light. There is also a third-gen ultrasonic proximity sensor that is highly sensitive under the display. The Mi 9 is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for protection and also has an eye-protection certification from the German Institute of Electrical Engineers.

Last but not least is the fifth-generation optical in-display fingerprint scanner which is 25% faster than the previous generation.

