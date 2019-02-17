OPPO’s 10X Lossless zoom camera tech to be mass produced in the first half of 2019

Many tech enthusiasts are looking for Oppo’s announcements at the upcoming MWC 2019 event in Barcelona next week. Already, there are plenty of rumors regarding the innovations that Oppo is set to uncover at the event. Oppo’s top brass is already revealing many new things at their new official Weibo handles. Recently, we came to know that Oppo is revealing 10x optical zoom tech at MWC 2019. Today, Oppo Vice President, Shen Yiren took to Weibo and announced that the 10X Lossless zoom camera tech would be mass produced in the first half of 2019.

In further details via replies, it is revealed that Oppo will continue to innovate new technologies to bring real value to the users. The new 10X optical zoom camera tech will be mass produced in H1 of 2019 and will continue till the end of this year. It would help the Oppo’s new tech to be in stock through the year.

Moreover, Oppo is working pretty hard to bring first ever 10X optical lossless zoom tech to cameras. It can be used through telephoto, super-wide-angle, and ultra-clear camera sensors to achieve 15.9mm-159mm of focal length. It is a breakthrough in smartphone camera technology and is inherited from already available 5X lossless zoom technology.

Earlier, Shen has revealed that Oppo is not revealing R19 anytime soon this year. He even talked about the constraints of foldable devices. Indeed they are working on different new technologies to improve their overall smartphones’ quality. They are soon coming with F11 Pro smartphone which is set to feature a pop-up selfie camera.

Additionally, a new Oppo smartphone is making rounds on the web via different leaks. As according to leaks a device named “Poseidon” was leaked last month. As per the Geekbench benchmarks, it carries Snapdragon 855 chipset along with the 10x hybrid optical zoom technology. The upcoming Oppo flagship device is coming soon at the MWC 2019. We expect it to launch in the market by the end of this month.

Moreover, Oppo is expected to launch Oppo F11, F11 Pro and Oppo R17 Neo in India very soon.

Let’s wait for its official launch which is expected at the MWC 2019.

